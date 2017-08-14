WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon media initiative throws lifeline to young refugees
Lebanon is home to one million refugees, most of whom struggle to get by. But an initiative is now training these young refugees to become journalists.
Lebanon media initiative throws lifeline to young refugees
Many refugees are unable to access adequate housing, medical care or education. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

Many refugees don't get a second chance at a new career but, in Beirut, a media initiative is hoping to throw a lifeline to young refugees looking for a new opportunity.

Young Palestinians and Syrians at the Shatila refugee camp in the city are producing high quality content for an online news channel 'Campji'.

The project was launched with the help of extensive training by local NGO Basmeh & Zeitouneh in partnership with Germany's international broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Campji project director Lina Abdel Aziz said participants were enthusiastic about their journalism and their stories reflect "the issues of the people of Shatila".

Campji uses a mixture of formats, from short entertainment clips to longer investigative news reports.

Abdel Aziz says one of the objectives of the channel was to challenge the stereotypical image of refugees and to show the camp as, "just a gathering for people whose circumstances forced them to displace".

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us