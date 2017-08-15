WORLD
1 MIN READ
Slavery more widespread across the UK than previously thought, says report
A report from The National Crime Agency says modern slavery happens in plain view, and there could be tens of thousands of people at risk in the UK.
Slavery more widespread across the UK than previously thought, says report
The Organisation of Women’s Freedom in Iraq (OWFI) believes that thousands of Yazidi woman have already been sold into enslavement. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2017

A report from The National Crime Agency says modern slavery happens in plain view and there could be tens of thousands of people at risk in the UK.

They might be in shops. They might be on farms or in food processing plants.

They might be in prostitution or in domestic service, kept against their will, often unpaid, often the victims of threats and violence.

There are currently 300 police investigations into the problem. In May and June this year there were 111 arrests.

Victims come from countries across eastern Europe, but also from Nigeria and Vietnam.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us