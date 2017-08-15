TÜRKİYE
Turkish police detain Belgian Daesh suspect
The Belgian national was detained as he was apparently making preparations for a bomb attack.
The Daesh suspect, identified as Mehdi A. had apparently traveled to Syria, where he joined the group, with his wife and child in 2014. / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2017

Turkish police detained a Belgian national in Istanbul who is alleged to have suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organisation.

Istanbul anti-terrorist police arrested the man as he was making preparations for a bomb attack during an operation in the city's Fatih district, the Anadolu News Agency reported, citing security sources. 

The Daesh suspect, identified as Mehdi A had apparently travelled to Syria, where he joined the group, with his wife and child in 2014.

Mehdi A has been on Interpol's wanted-persons list for the past three years.

He was allegedly responsible for French-speaking Daesh fighters in Syria.

Legal procedures at police headquarters in Istanbul are ongoing, Anadolu reported, adding he would be extradited to Belgium. 

Nearly 320 people have lost their lives in Daesh attacks in Turkey, where the terror organisation has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

