Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri held talks with his Turkish counterpart General Hulusi Akar on Tuesday in Ankara.

According to an Iranian official, the conflict in Syria was among the main issues discussed, as well as the fight against the PKK-linked PJAK outfit.

Earlier last week, Ankara had announced it would build a 144 km barrier along its border with Iran to improve security and halt PKK infiltration into its territory. Turkey and Iran share a 500 km long border.

Baqeri’s Turkey visit is the first foreign trip by a chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces since the 1979 Revolution.

Turkey has long been fighting against the PKK, a terror organisation according to the US, the EU, and NATO. Iran, on the other hand has the same fight within its borders against PJAK, the Iranian version of the PKK.