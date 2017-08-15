TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Top Iranian general visits Turkey to discuss regional issues
Iranian Chief of Staff in Ankara to also discuss the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) independence plans in northern Iraq.
Turkish Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar and his Iranian counterpart Major General Mohammad Baqeri review the guards of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, on August 15, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2017

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri held talks with his Turkish counterpart General Hulusi Akar on Tuesday in Ankara.

According to an Iranian official, the conflict in Syria was among the main issues discussed, as well as the fight against the PKK-linked PJAK outfit.

Earlier last week, Ankara had announced it would build a 144 km barrier along its border with Iran to improve security and halt PKK infiltration into its territory. Turkey and Iran share a 500 km long border. 

Baqeri’s Turkey visit is the first foreign trip by a chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces since the 1979 Revolution.

Turkey has long been fighting against the PKK, a terror organisation according to the US, the EU, and NATO.  Iran, on the other hand has the same fight within its borders against PJAK, the Iranian version of the PKK.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
