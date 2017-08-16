As Venezuela's humanitarian and political crisis spirals out of control, some Venezuelans are desperate to seek a better life beyond the country's borders.

Venezuelans now comprise the highest number of asylum seekers heading to the US; even more than Mexicans.

These days many wait in lines outside European embassies, hoping to get a visa and a chance to live somewhere else.

“I am going to Tenerife, Spain," said a girl standing in a queue outside the Spanish embassy. "I have family there, there is nothing for me here (in Venezuela).”

Over 120 people have been killed since anti-government protests began in April, driven by outrage over deep recession that has led to shortages of food and basic necessities.

President Nicolas Maduro's creation of an all-powerful legislative body has triggered more unrest; an assembly which the country's opposition claims is "dictatorial" which Maduro denies.

The president also accuses opposition parties of abetting a US-led plot to topple him, who has ruled Venezuela since the 2013 death of Hugo Chavez.