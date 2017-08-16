CULTURE
Thousands honour the "King of Rock and Roll" on 40th death anniversary
The rock and roll legend Elvis Presley died in 1977. Visitors were charged to attend a Graceland mansion vigil this year amid complaints.
Fans hold candles during a vigil for Elvis Presley at the icons Memphis home on August15, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 16, 2017

Thousands of fans gathered to attend Tuesday night's candlelight vigil to mark the 40th death anniversary of the King of Rock and Roll but they had to pay $28.75 to visit his grave at Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion. 

The rock and roll icon died on August 16, 1977 at Memphis city in the US state of Tennessee.

Visitors who attended the vigil beginning on Tuesday night and running into Wednesday were given Elvis-Week-Property-Pass wristbands to walk up the long driveway and past the graves where Presley and relatives are buried, said Graceland, which is operated by Elvis Presley Enterprises. 

The $28.75 wristband also provides access to a new $45 million entertainment complex at the Memphis tourist attraction.

Earlier Graceland said that it expected large crowds and it has updated its security measures for Elvis Week, the annual celebration of Presley's life and career in music and movies. 

"In order to keep everyone safe and ensure an enjoyable and meaningful event for all, we have worked closely with local, state and federal security authorities to establish new procedures that have been widely used across the US," Graceland's statement said.

Presley fans made a pilgrimage to Graceland the year he died, and they've continued coming ever since. 

Graceland said it averages 500,000 visitors per year from around the world, and attendance for this year's vigil has been projected at 30,000 to 50,000.

Some fans not happy

The announcement surprised fans who didn't know about the charge when they made plans to come to Elvis Week. 

Some reacted with angry messages on social media, saying they wouldn't attend another vigil.

Longtime fan Fred Schwarz of Springfield, Illinois said on Tuesday that he and his wife have been to several vigils and have enjoyed them. But not this year. 

He says fans should be insulted at the new charge.

"I looked forward to going down there this year, and they come up with all this," Schwarz said. 

"I don't want to even go to Memphis anymore. The people running that are not Elvis fans. They are in business. Corporations, they want the bottom line."

Elvis Presley Enterprises was created by the Elvis Presley Trust to manage its assets, according to Graceland's website. 

It was wholly owned by the Elvis Presley Trust and his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, until 2005. 

Elvis Presley Enterprises is now majority-owned by Graceland Holdings, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker. Lisa Marie Presley retains 15 percent ownership in the company.

Supporting consumerism 

Some fans don't have a problem with the charge. 

Joe Makowski, who saw Presley more than 80 times in concert and came to Graceland after Presley died in 1977, said it's a good idea because of the cost of security. 

He also said these types of charges are seen at other tourist attractions.

"It goes along with the territory of the popularity of Elvis," said Makowski, of St. Petersburg, Florida. 

"There's a price for that as well, to accommodate all the people."

News of the vigil charge also upset Anthony Stuchbury, of Bolton, England, who has been to Graceland more than two dozen times but did not come this year.

"I understand they are a business, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with them making money," Stuchbury said. "But the current price-gouging situation has created so much friction, it's even dividing fans."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
