When terrorism hits an area, tourism is one of the industries that suffers.

And countries in North Africa and the Middle East are no exception.

With its unique landscapes, Tunisia's sites have been a great attraction for tourists around the world.

For some time, the country witnessed a sharp decline in the influx of tourists due to conflict and terrorist attacks.

But after two years, tourism in Tunisia and other countries has begun to show positive change.

TRT World’s Sara Firth reports.