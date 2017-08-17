Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other Sunni-majority countries have severed relations with Qatar since June 5, accusing the Gulf state of supporting terrorism based on its ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and the Taliban.

Another point of departure is Qatar's ties with Iran, with whom it shares one of the world's biggest gas fields.

Qatar has denied the accusations and called the collective decision "unjustified." Kuwait, Turkey and the US have all urged a political solution as the bloc isolates Qatar using various ad hoc sanctions, including shutting down their airspace to Qataris and blocking import routes.

The dispute began in May when Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani was reported to have made statements on the state news agency supporting Iran. Doha said the statements were fabricated and disseminated via a hack.

Here are the latest developments in the crisis:

Thursday, August 17

Qatar welcomes Saudi border opening, even if "politically-motivated"

Qatar welcomes the opening of the Saudi-Qatari border enabling Qataris to go on pilgrimage to Mecca, even if the move is politically-motivated, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani said on Thursday.

"Despite the fact it's been politically-motivated to ban the Qatari people from hajj and politically that they allow them ... we welcome such a step, which is a step forward to get rid of this blockade which is imposed against my country," Sheikh Mohammed told a news conference on a visit to Sweden.

Fifty Qatari pilgrims entered Saudi territory for the annual hajj pilgrimage on Thursday after authorities opened the border crossing for the first time since a Gulf diplomatic rift in June, Al Arabiya TV reported.

Qatar and Sweden foreign minister meet to discuss Middle East issues

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani and his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom will be holding a news conference following their meeting to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the conflicts in Syria and Yemen and developments within the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Wednesday, August 16

Saudi Arabia to open Salwa border point to Qatari pilgrims for Hajj

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it would welcome Qatari pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj this season.

A statement on the official Saudi Press Agency said the Salwa border point would be open for Qatari citizens who wish to perform the annual pilgrimage to pass through with no electronic permissions needed.

The statement, which also said Qataris wishing to perform the hajj would be welcome through two of the Kingdom's airports, came after a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Qatari Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali bin Abdullah bin Jassim al Thani.

Qatar sovereign fund planning foreign investments despite sanctions

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, with around $300 billion to its name, is shrugging off the country's diplomatic crisis with its neighbours and planning to expand its holdings.

Its chief executive was quoted on Wednesday as saying there were no plans to liquidate foreign assets – as some investors had speculated – and that the fund would soon announce big, new international investments.

"We have just completed a tour of several countries around the world and you will hear about significant investments soon," Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud al Thani, who runs the Qatar Investment Authority, told the Lusail newspaper.

