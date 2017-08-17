An Armenian church built in the year 120 AD by Anatolian priests, is located in the courtyard of Yozgat's Sarikaya Mosque in Turkey.

Besides a cross drawn on its door, the building does not look like a church from the outside.

However, Armenians still come from as far as the US and Argentina to worship there.

The Imam of the mosque Metin Halici, has taken it upon himself to keep both places of worship clean.

He grabs a broom and dust cloth to clean the ancient church a few days every week.

This is his story: