WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia to restart work on Grand Mosque expansion
Two years ago construction on Islam's holiest site came to a grinding halt when a crane collapsed killing 107 pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia to restart work on Grand Mosque expansion
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 27, 2014. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 17, 2017

Work on the $26.6 billion expansion of the Grand Mosque in Mecca is set to resume next month, some two years after it was brought to an abrupt halt by a crane collapse that claimed the lives of 107 people.

The expansion by the Saudi Binladin Group will continue after the annual hajj pilgrimage ends at the beginning of September, and it will pay outstanding salaries owed to staff involved in the project beginning August 20, according to a notice that the company sent to banks.       

Banking and construction industry sources confirmed the plan. Saudi Binladin, one of the country's top construction conglomerates, and the Ministry of Finance were not immediately available to comment.       

Development of the Grand Mosque and its surrounding area to accommodate more worshipers was halted after the fatal construction accident in September 2015, and then remained on hold as government finances were squeezed by low oil prices.       

The government is now enjoying a moderate recovery in oil income, and it is keen to resume work on big religious tourism and infrastructure schemes as part of a drive to diversify the economy beyond oil exports.       

Temporarily banned

The plan to restart construction at the Grand Mosque is a fresh sign of the rehabilitation of Saudi Binladin, which was temporarily banned from winning new state contracts after the crane collapse and has been damaged financially by a deep slump in the construction sector.       

The Ministry of Finance has allocated a portion of this year's budget to key projects and has been in talks with Saudi Binladin in recent weeks about restarting several big schemes, the sources said. The ministry pledged to make payments that would enable Binladin to pay its staff, they said.       

Another stalled government project in which Saudi Binladin is involved, the $3.5 billion construction of the Abraj Kudai hotel complex in Mecca, will restart in coming months, sources told the Reuters news agency earlier this week.       

The company also restarted work earlier this year on the new King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah.       

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us