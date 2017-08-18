Fierce clashes between the police and anti-government protesters have shaken Kenya's Nairobi after presidential elections. Here's how the violence unfolded:

Residents of Nairobi took to the streets, blocked roads with burning tyres and set up barricades to protest in support of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Wednesday August 9, 2017. (AFP)

Police engaged in running battles with a few hundred protesters in Odinga's bastion, Kisumu, in western Kenya, firing tear gas as his supporters set tyres alight. Burning barricades also went up in Nairobi's Mathare slum. (AFP)