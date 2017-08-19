Venezuela's former top prosecutor Luisa Ortega arrived in Colombia on Friday, migration authorities in Bogota said, after she was fired by a controversial new legislative superbody and said she feared for her life.

Ortega broke with Maduro in late March and became a vocal critic of his unpopular government, eventually going into hiding after the newly elected constituent assembly fired her earlier this month.

The assembly fired Ortega during its first session on Aug. 5, but she and some governments in the region have refused to accept the body's decisions.

"This afternoon the attorney general of Venezuela Luisa Ortega Diaz arrived from Aruba in a private plane to Bogota's airport and completed the corresponding migration process," Colombia's migration agency said in a statement.

Ortega arrived with her husband German Ferrer, a lawmaker who faced an arrest warrant issued by the pro-Maduro Supreme Court, the statement said.

Her replacement, ex-human rights ombudsman Tarek Saab, this week outlined corruption accusations against Ortega and her husband.

The couple are accused of running an "extortion gang" and funneling profits into an account in the Bahamas.

Colombia did not immediately say what Ortega's immigration status will be or if she is going to seek protection from the government of Bogota, which has joined others in making fierce criticism of Maduro as anti-democratic.

More than 120 people have been killed during often violent unrest against Maduro's government over a crippling economic crisis and what opponents call his increasingly authoritarian rule.

Colombia is among the Latin American countries which have roundly criticized Maduro, while also condemning a suggestion by US President Donald Trump that a military intervention was an option to solve the crisis.

On Friday, the US strongly condemned the assumption of legislative powers by Venezuela's new Constituent Assembly.

"This power grab is designed to supplant the democratically-elected National Assembly with an authoritarian committee operating above the law," a statement from the US State Department read.