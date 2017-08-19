Steve Bannon is the latest in a string of high profile departures since US President Donald Trump took office in January. Several other key figures have left in just the last few weeks.

First it was White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, resigning after close Trump ally and financier Anthony Scaramucci was appointed Director of Communications.

A week later, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was replaced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Then after just ten explosive days in his new job, Scaramucci was gone too - removed by incoming Chief of Staff John Kelly.

As TRT World'sGiles Gibson reports from Washington, Bannon may not be the last casualty of this crisis.