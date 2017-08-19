WORLD
1 MIN READ
Crisis-hit White House suffers fourth major departure
The revolving door at the White House keeps on spinning, with Steve Bannon becoming the fourth major departure in less than a month.
Crisis-hit White House suffers fourth major departure
US President Donald Trump talks to chief strategist Steve Bannon during a swearing in ceremony for senior staff at the White House in Washington, US January 22, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

Steve Bannon is the latest in a string of high profile departures since US President Donald Trump took office in January. Several other key figures have left in just the last few weeks. 

First it was White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, resigning after close Trump ally and financier Anthony Scaramucci was appointed Director of Communications. 

A week later, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was replaced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Then after just ten explosive days in his new job, Scaramucci was gone too - removed by incoming Chief of Staff John Kelly.

As TRT World'sGiles Gibson reports from Washington, Bannon may not be the last casualty of this crisis.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us