The atmosphere in Barcelona is slowly returning back to normal after Thursday’s terror attack, considering it's one of the biggest tourist hot spots in Europe.

Many shop owners in the Las Ramblas district say they didn't think something like this would happen in their city.

“I saw a girl knocked down right in front of me. There was a lot of blood and the girl wasn't moving at all,” says one shopkeeper “I needed to help her.”

“Everyone was crying, children were crying. It's not normal to see a van going down the street hitting people. I'm very sure the city will go back to normal in time, but at the moment people are very nervous.”

TRT World correspondent Sarah Morice takes a look at the mood in Barcelona following the attack.