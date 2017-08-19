WORLD
2 MIN READ
Buzz slowly returns to Las Ramblas after terror attack
Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district may be calmer than usual after Thursday’s terror attack, but its streets are still packed full of tourists and vendors.
A man lights a candle in an impromptu memorial a day after a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, August 18, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

The atmosphere in Barcelona is slowly returning back to normal after Thursday’s terror attack, considering it's one of the biggest tourist hot spots in Europe. 

Many shop owners in the Las Ramblas district say they didn't think something like this would happen in their city. 

“I saw a girl knocked down right in front of me. There was a lot of blood and the girl wasn't moving at all,” says one shopkeeper “I needed to help her.” 

“Everyone was crying, children were crying. It's not normal to see a van going down the street hitting people. I'm very sure the city will go back to normal in time, but at the moment people are very nervous.”

TRT World correspondent Sarah Morice takes a look at the mood in Barcelona following the attack. 

SOURCE:TRT World
