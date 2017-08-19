Tens of thousands Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh, India and other countries after getting persecuted by the Myanmar military.

Rohingya who face severe discrimination and abuse in Buddhist-majority Myanmar are the targets of violence in Rakhine state.

They have long been denied citizenship, freedom of movement and basic rights.

After fleeing persecution, those who have taken refuge in various parts of India now face deportation.

TRT World’s Ishan Russell brings their story from New Delhi.