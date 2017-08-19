WORLD
4 MIN READ
Nigeria's president returns home
The 74-year-old left for the British capital on May 7 with his prolonged absence causing tensions back home. He arrived home and is expected to address the nation on Monday.
Nigeria's president returns home
Ailing Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari alights from presidential aircraft in Abuja, on August 19 / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari returned home on Saturday from three months of medical leave in Britain where he received treatment for an unspecified ailment.

Buhari's leave, which began on May 7 and was his second this year, left many in Nigeria questioning whether he was well enough to run the country. The refusal of officials to disclose the nature of the ailment has led to speculation about the illness.

Dressed in a dark kaftan and Muslim prayer hat, the 74-year-old Buhari walked unaided from his plane - holding rails on either side of him - after it landed at the international airport in the capital, Abuja.

He was greeted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has acted as interim leader, and was accorded a military salute. He made no statement and immediately travelled to the presidential villa.

Buhari, who took office in May 2015, handed over power to Osinbajo in his absence to allay concerns of a void at the helm of Africa's biggest economy.

"President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m (0600 GMT) on Monday, August. 21," his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Saturday.

Buhari's absence sparked numerous protests, including demands that Buhari should resign, as well as calls for more transparency about the president's condition.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), the party of president and his deputy, praised the vice president's contribution.

Competent leadership

In a statement, it said Osinbajo had delivered "competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari and especially commends him for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy".

Osinbajo's actions included overseeing the creation of a market-determined foreign exchange window that helped push share prices to near three-year highs.

He also announced the legalising of illicit refineries in the Niger Delta, the OPEC member's restive southern oil hub.

The move calmed tensions and prompted regional leaders to abandon a threat to pull out of talks with the government aimed at maintaining the peace that has this year halted attacks on energy facilities which in 2016 cut oil production by more than a third.

Medical leave

The medical leave was Buhari's second break for treatment in Britain this year after a spell of two months from January.

Buhari reduced his working day to a few hours after returning on March 10 to Nigeria from his first stint of medical leave, diplomats and government sources said.

Little was seen of Buhari during his second stint in London. The first photograph of him was released on July 23, nearly 80 days after he left.

The frequency of images released increased in the last few weeks with Buhari appearing in photographs with visiting Nigerian state governors, the archbishop of Canterbury and the OPEC secretary general. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us