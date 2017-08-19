WORLD
The struggle to keep rescue operations afloat in the Mediterranean
As the number of boats patrolling the world's deadliest border dwindles, concerns have surfaced that more people will be vulnerable to drowning at sea.
In the past four years, more than 13,000 have died trying to make the Mediterranean crossing. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

Aid boats are constantly involved in a struggle to rescue migrants and refugees who run into trouble in the open sea in an effort to reach Europe. 

Their efforts are not appreciated by the Italian and Libyan governments, who believe that the aid agencies only end up encouraging the refugees to make the deadly crossing that has already claimed 2400 lives this year.

Ira Spitzer reports on the shaky process of patrolling the deadliest border in the world. 

One of the biggest migration movements

In the last four years, more than 13,000 have died trying to make the crossing. Since 2014, charity groups have been operating rescue ships that have pulled tens of thousands of migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats to safety. 

Waves of migrants, many forced to flee Syria's civil war, began arriving in large numbers two years ago, one of the biggest migration movements Europe had seen since World War Two.

