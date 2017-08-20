WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt opens Rafah border for Palestinian Hajj pilgrims
Egypt has temporarily opened the Rafah crossing to allow Gazans to perform Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.
Egypt opens Rafah border for Palestinian Hajj pilgrims
Egypt opens Rafah border for Palestinian Hajj pilgrims / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2017

Egypt has reopened its border with Gaza Strip for a few days to allow more than 2,000 pilgrims to travel to Mecca for Hajj.

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that is considered a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime.

Egypt had sealed off the Rafah crossing, and the last time it was opened was for humanitarian reasons.

It is one of the only two gateways in and out of the Gaza Strip, along with the Erez crossing on the Israel-Gaza border, and the only gateway to the outside world for Gazans.

At least 2,500 Palestinian pilgrims are expected to cross by the time Egypt closes the border on Friday.   

The pilgrims will join over 2 million others at this year's pilgrimage.     

TRT World 's Philip Owira has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us