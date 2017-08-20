WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mosul residents return to a shattered city after it is reclaimed from Daesh
Locals have started to come back to whatever might be left of their homes after Iraqi army retook Mosul from Daesh. But the nine-month battle destroyed large areas of Mosul, some possibly still concealing bombs.
An Iraqi family walks past destroyed shops, in western Mosul, Iraq on July 31, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2017

People are trying to rebuild their lives in Mosul, a month after the city was retaken from Daesh.  

The fight to push Daesh from Mosul began in October 2016. The 9-month battle destroyed large areas of the city.

Those who came back to Mosul found wrecked houses, destroyed schools and hospitals alongside the threat of booby-traps and bombs.

Residents say they need help.

"We came back, some stores are reopening, thank God it is safe. Some (people) are returning to their stores and homes," Raad Aziz of West Mosul says. "But we need the area to be cleared and the municipality to provide us with water ... the basic necessities."

But many hope to rebuild their lives, even it takes years.

TRT World’sEdiz Tiyansan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
