WORLD
4 MIN READ
Grace Mugabe granted diplomatic immunity by South Africa in assault case
Zimbabwe's first lady was sought by police for allegedly attacking a 20-year-old model at a Johannesburg hotel.
Grace Mugabe granted diplomatic immunity by South Africa in assault case
Grace Mugabe granted diplomatic immunity by South Africa in assault case / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2017

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe flew home from South Africa on Sunday, state media said, ending a week of confusion over her whereabouts after she allegedly assaulted a model.

Mugabe, who had been sought by police for allegedly attacking the 20-year-old model at a Johannesburg hotel, was granted diplomatic immunity in the case by South Africa's foreign minister on Saturday.

"The minister has made the determination that the conferring of diplomatic immunity is warranted in this particular instance," the ministry said Sunday, citing a need "to maintain good inter-governmental relations" in the region.

"The decision was not an easy one to make," it added, saying that Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane had "agonised" over the case.

Grace Mugabe later flew home with her husband in the early hours of Sunday, public broadcaster ZBC reported.

The president had flown to South Africa on Wednesday to attend a two-day regional summit in Pretoria that began Saturday – which police said she had been expected to attend.

Grace Mugabe has not been seen since the allegations were made and failed to appear at the summit. 

Anticipating her arrival, a group of protesters had gathered outside, some waving signs reading "Grace is a disgrace".

The 93-year-old president appeared to cut short his visit to fly home early, skipping the second day of talks among leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

South African police had said they were on high alert to make sure Mugabe's 52-year-old wife did not leave the country with officials reportedly weighing up whether to issue an arrest warrant.

The allegations

The first lady is alleged to have assaulted Gabriella Engels with an electrical extension cable on August 13 at the hotel where the model was staying with Mugabe's two sons who have a reputation for partying.

Engels said she suffered deep cuts to her forehead and the back of her head and has opened a police case alleging assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

On Wednesday, Mugabe applied for diplomatic immunity although South African officials were not immediately available on Saturday to say whether or not her request had been granted. 

Political headache

Seen as a potential successor to her husband, Grace Mugabe is known for her temper.

In 2009, she successfully claimed immunity in Hong Kong after repeatedly punching a British photographer for taking pictures of her at a luxury hotel. 

The alleged assault is a political headache for South Africa and Zimbabwe which are close neighbours with deep economic and historical ties.

Zimbabwean officials have declined to comment on the allegations against the first lady or her immunity claim.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us