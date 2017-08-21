At least 13 people have been killed in a town in Central African Republic, a local doctor said on Sunday, as the toll from sectarian violence that has sparked fears of genocide continued to rise.

The clashes took place in Bria, in the centre of the country 450 kilometres from the capital Bangui, between Muslim-majority rebel group Seleka and a predominantly Christian militia called the anti-Balaka. The violence between the two groups can be traced back to 2013 when Seleka ousted then-President Francois Bozize.

"Thirteen bodies were found on Saturday after violent fighting between self-defence forces and parts of Abdoulaye Hissene's FPRC," Michel Ambapo said, referring respectively to the anti-Balaka and the Seleka.

Hissene is a chief in the Seleka rebel coalition.

"At least 20 wounded were admitted to a hospital, most of them combatants on both sides and several civilians," the doctor added.

Instability in CAR

Bozize's ouster in 2013 did not end instability in Central African Republic.

Christians – who account for about 80 percent of the population in the country – organised vigilante units dubbed "anti-balaka" (anti-machete), in reference to the machetes used by Seleka rebels.

Fighting between the Seleka and anti-Balaka intensified.

Efforts were made to disband the Seleka during a military intervention led by former colonial ruler France which ended in 2016.

Continuing clashes

Ambapo said the number of deaths in the city since fighting erupted several days earlier "is around 30."

The UN's peacekeeping force, known as MINUSCA, did not report a toll.

On Saturday, sources reported fatal clashes had taken place in several areas of the country in previous days.

They included more than a dozen fatalities in the southeastern town of Zemio, Jean-Alain Zembi, a priest said.

"On the brink of catastrophe"

Six aid groups wrote to the United Nations last Tuesday, describing the former French colony as "on the brink of catastrophe".

We "request your office take immediate action to prevent the country collapsing into another full-blown conflict", the letter said, adding that "at least 821 civilians have been killed since the start of the year."

One of the world's poorest nations, Central African Republic was pitched into a war between Muslim and Christian militias after Bozize's overthrow.

Both sides are now fighting for control of natural resources, including gold and diamonds, as well as regional influence.

Half a million people, in a country of 4.5 million, have fled.

On August 7, UN aid chief Stephen O'Brien warned that the situation was such that he saw "early warning signs of genocide."