WORLD
2 MIN READ
Patients suffer as crisis hits Venezuela's healthcare system
The ongoing political crisis is impacting essential services, including medical treatment. People have few options. Some are going abroad for treatment. Others are buying drugs from countries such as the United States.
Patients suffer as crisis hits Venezuela's healthcare system
A doctor marches during an anti-government protest demanding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro open a so-called humanitarian corridor for the delivery of medicine and food aid, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, May 22, 2017. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 21, 2017

The months-long political crisis in Venezuela is crippling the country's healthcare system, forcing more and more residents to seek treatment abroad or import drugs.

Andrea Pacheco has cancer in her jaw. But she's unable to receive regular chemotherapy because of the lack of medicine.

"I had to overcome a strong infection because of the difficulties of getting an antibiotic. Something as simple as an antibiotic, it's almost impossible," said Pacheco.

Pharmacies in the United States are stepping in to meet demand. 

"When you see something basic like an aspirin and they don't have it over there, it makes you feel bad," said Miguel Gonzalez, who runs a drug store in the US city of Miami.

TRT World 's Steve Mort has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us