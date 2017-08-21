Turkey and Iran have discussed possible joint military action against terror groups, after talks in Ankara last week between the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces and Turkish leaders, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters before departing on an official visit to Jordan, Erdogan also said a more effective struggle against the outlawed PKK and its Iranian affiliate, PJAK, would be possible through joint action with Iran.

"Joint action against terrorist groups that have become a threat is always on the agenda. This issue has been discussed between the two military chiefs, and I discussed more broadly how this should be carried out," Erdogan said.

The PKK and the PJAK are listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, Iran and the US.

Decisive against Daesh

Meanwhile, Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the country has been the most decisive in the fight against Daesh.

Speaking on Monday at a conference during his official visit to Singapore, Yildirim said Turkey had cleared more than 2,000 square kilometres (772 square miles) of territory from Daesh during Operation Euphrates Shield.

"So far, 3,800 in Syria, 800 in Iraq - in total 4,600 Daesh terrorists - have been neutralised. Today, no other country has been more decisive in the fight against Daesh like Turkey," he said.

Operation Euphrates Shield saw Free Syrian Army fighters, who were backed by the Turkish military, take control of territory in northern Syria from Daesh between August 2016 and March 2017.

Yildirim said Turkey continues to play an active role in the global coalition’s fight against Daesh.

"Terrorism is a serious threat to national, regional and global security. Close cooperation internationally in the fight against terrorism is a must."

Turkey has been fighting against PKK terrorism for 40 years, he said.

In fact, Turkey has been actively engaged in the fight against Daesh, PKK, PYD, YPG and Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, he added.

"In order to end the global threat by terrorist organizations, all countries should fight them through joint efforts, without making distinctions between them and without stressing their ethnic structure or identity," he said.

Yildirim touched on situation in Iraq and Syria while speaking at the Turkey-Singapore Business Forum.

"This confusion in Syria, Iraq will probably not last for long."

Turkey and other countries were making great efforts to end the problems in the two Middle Eastern countries, he said.

He added Turkey would become the "most stable" country in the next decades.