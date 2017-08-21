WORLD
As Syria's war drags on, life in Turkey's Kilis remains unsettled
Last year, Daesh targeted Kilis with rockets from inside Syria in a campaign to terrify the people. Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield ended the attacks. But with no end in sight to the war across the border, residents are still uneasy.
Turkish army tanks near the border with Syria, on the outskirts of the village of Elbeyi, east of Kilis, in southeastern Turkey. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 21, 2017

For a ten-month period last year, Daesh targeted the Turkish border town of Kilis with repeated rocket attacks launched from Syria.

Those attacks ended after Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to secure its border.

But the scars have yet to heal.

"We had psychological problems, our children and wives were panicking at the sound of closing doors, whether it was a bomb or not," Mayor of Kilis Hasan Kara said. 

"But by the end, the state has done its duty and protected its people even though it happened late."

However as TRT World'sFrancis Collings explains, life in Kilis will remain unpredictable so long as the conflict across the border continues.

