POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Tech leaders warn against "Pandora's box" of robotic weapons
"Lethal autonomous weapons threaten to become the third revolution in warfare," warns a letter signed by 116 tech luminaries, including Tesla's Elon Musk and Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google's DeepMind.
Tech leaders warn against "Pandora's box" of robotic weapons
Both Musk and well-known British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking regularly warn of the dangers of artificial intelligence, citing in particular robot killers. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 22, 2017

More than 100 robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) leaders including billionaire Elon Musk are urging the United Nations to take action against the dangers of autonomous weapons, known as "killer robots."

In an open letter published on Monday, the experts and entrepreneurs from 26 countries called on the UN to ban the development and use of such weapons.

"Lethal autonomous weapons threaten to become the third revolution in warfare," warned the letter signed by 116 tech luminaries, including Telsla chief Musk and Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google's DeepMind.

"Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever, and at times scales faster than humans can comprehend," the letter read.

"These can be weapons of terror, weapons that despots and terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways."

They added, "We do not have long to act. Once this Pandora's box is opened, it will be hard to close."

The letter was published on the same day the first meeting was to be held of the UN’s recently established Group of Governmental Experts on Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems. 

According to the letter, that meeting was cancelled "due to a small number of states failing to pay their financial contributions to the UN." 

Critics have long argued that the UN is taking too long to address the potential threat. In 2015, thousands of researchers, entrepreneurs and interested persons launched an appeal to ban autonomous weapons.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us