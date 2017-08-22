US President Donald Trump's travel ban preventing people from several Muslim-majority countries temporarily from entering the United States has affected thousands.

Many of them are fleeing conflict and violence in their home countries.

They include Abdul Rahman Mohammed Mohsin. He is one of hundreds of Yemenis who won the US Green Card lottery and were then told to go to Malaysia for processing.

They're now stranded there due to the travel ban.

And because of bureaucracy they may be stuck, out of pocket and unable to pursue their dream.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has their story.