POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Sevilla denies Basaksehir Champions League entry
Spanish outfit Sevilla eliminated Istanbul Basaksehir from entering the Champions League this season after beating them 4-3 on aggregate over two qualifying matches.
Sevilla denies Basaksehir Champions League entry
Istanbul Basaksehir played hard over both games and proved they were ready for Europe. / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 23, 2017

Sevilla suffered a fright, going 1-0 down at home to Istanbul Basaksehir, before drawing 2-2 to win 4-3 on aggregate in one of Tuesday's five UEFA Champions League play-off ties.

But the Istanbul team will still be playing European football after making the draw for the UEFA Europa League.

Basaksehir midfielder Emre Belozoglu's 90th minute free-kick came off the woodwork, costing the club what could have been a memorable victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Spain.

Basaksehir started the match at a fast pace, finding the net in the 17th minute after Dutch winger Eljero Elia slid in Junior Caicara's low ball.

The second half was to be a different story, as Sevilla equalised and gained the upper hand when Sergio Escuredo brushed aside his marker to score a header in the 52nd minute.

The La Liga side then took a commanding lead in the 75th minute with Wissam Ben Yedder's low driven shot beating Basaksehir goalkeeper Volkan Babacan after a counterattack.

Basaksehir increased their tempo in the last 10 minutes before Edin Visca restored the Istanbul club's morale when he crashed home a powerful shot in the 82nd minute.

But Basaksehir’s last-minute heroics were not enough as Sevilla managed to salvage a 2-2 and move on to the group stages.

Qualifying Play-off Results (Tuesday)

FC Astana 4 Celtic 3 (Agg 4-8)

HNK Rijekan 0 Olympiakos 1 (Agg 1-3)

NK Maribor 1 Hapoel Be'er Sheva 0 (Agg 2-2) NK Maribor win on away goals

Nice 0 Napoli 2 (Agg 0-4)

Sevilla 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 (Agg 4-3)

Qualifying Play-off Fixtures (Wednesday)

Liverpool v Hoffenheim (Agg 2-1)

CSKA v Young Boys (Agg 1-0)

FC Copenhagen v FK Qarabag (Agg 0-1)

Steaua Bucharest v Sporting (Agg 0-0)

Slavia Prague v Apoel Nic (Agg 0-2)

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us