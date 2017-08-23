WORLD
3 MIN READ
China warns bilateral ties at risk after US sanctions over North Korea
Sanctions were imposed on Chinese individuals and companies for allegedly supporting North Korea's nuclear programme.
China warns bilateral ties at risk after US sanctions over North Korea
China and US recently signed an agreement to strengthen communication between the two militaries amid tensions concerning North Korea at the Bayi Building in Beijing, China on August 15, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 23, 2017

The United States should "immediately correct its mistake" of imposing unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals to avoid damaging bilateral cooperation, a Chinese embassy spokesman in Washington said on Tuesday.

The US on Tuesday slapped sanctions on 16 Chinese and Russian individuals and companies, accusing them of supporting North Korea's nuclear programme.

"China opposes unilateral sanctions out of the UN Security Council framework, especially the 'long-arm jurisdiction' over Chinese entities and individuals exercised by any country in accordance with its domestic laws," the embassy spokesman said.

"We strongly urge the US to immediately correct its mistake, so as not to impact bilateral cooperation on relevant issues." 

US seeks to target income of North Korea

The sanctions are part of a broader US effort to disrupt the flow of cash allegedly funding North Korean weapon's programmes and target companies that have dealt in natural resources such as coal and minerals or engaged in financial transactions for North Korean interests.

"It is unacceptable for individuals and companies in China, Russia, and elsewhere to enable North Korea to generate income used to develop weapons of mass destruction and destabilise the region," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement earlier. 

Sanctions over recent missile tests

The US move follows a war of words between Washington and Pyongyang over recent missile tests that show North Korea is capable of reaching the US mainland.

President Donald Trump earlier this month said he would respond to North Korea's nuclear threat with "fire and fury." 

Also this month, Russia and China both voted to toughen UN sanctions on North Korea.

Trump has urged Beijing, North Korea's only major ally, to exert greater pressure to reign in the reclusive state's nuclear efforts, suggesting that the United States may offer concessions on trade in return.

The sanctions unveiled on Tuesday effectively block those targeted from accessing much of the global financial system and US assets as well.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us