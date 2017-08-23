The United States should "immediately correct its mistake" of imposing unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals to avoid damaging bilateral cooperation, a Chinese embassy spokesman in Washington said on Tuesday.

The US on Tuesday slapped sanctions on 16 Chinese and Russian individuals and companies, accusing them of supporting North Korea's nuclear programme.

"China opposes unilateral sanctions out of the UN Security Council framework, especially the 'long-arm jurisdiction' over Chinese entities and individuals exercised by any country in accordance with its domestic laws," the embassy spokesman said.

"We strongly urge the US to immediately correct its mistake, so as not to impact bilateral cooperation on relevant issues."

US seeks to target income of North Korea

The sanctions are part of a broader US effort to disrupt the flow of cash allegedly funding North Korean weapon's programmes and target companies that have dealt in natural resources such as coal and minerals or engaged in financial transactions for North Korean interests.

"It is unacceptable for individuals and companies in China, Russia, and elsewhere to enable North Korea to generate income used to develop weapons of mass destruction and destabilise the region," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement earlier.

Sanctions over recent missile tests

The US move follows a war of words between Washington and Pyongyang over recent missile tests that show North Korea is capable of reaching the US mainland.

President Donald Trump earlier this month said he would respond to North Korea's nuclear threat with "fire and fury."

Also this month, Russia and China both voted to toughen UN sanctions on North Korea.

Trump has urged Beijing, North Korea's only major ally, to exert greater pressure to reign in the reclusive state's nuclear efforts, suggesting that the United States may offer concessions on trade in return.

The sanctions unveiled on Tuesday effectively block those targeted from accessing much of the global financial system and US assets as well.