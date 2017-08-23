WORLD
3 MIN READ
Daesh beheads 11 in Libya – Haftar forces
At least nine soldiers and two civilians were killed in the gruesome attack carried out about 500 kilometres south of Tripoli.
Daesh beheads 11 in Libya – Haftar forces
Libya forces allied with the UN-backed government patrol to prevent Daesh resurgence on the outskirts of Sirte, Libya, August 4, 2017.
By Staff Reporter
August 23, 2017

At least 11 people were beheaded on Wednesday after Daesh attacked a checkpoint controlled by Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar south of Tripoli, a spokesman for his forces said.

"At least nine soldiers were beheaded... in addition to two civilians" at the checkpoint about 500 kilometres (300 miles) south of Tripoli, Colonel Ahmad Al Mesmari said.

Daesh claimed the dawn attack on a checkpoint run by Haftar's forces in the Al Jufra region.

Libya has been rocked by chaos since the 2011 fall and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed revolution.

Militants, arms dealers and people traffickers have gained a foothold there as multiple authorities and dozens of militias vie for power.

Forces allied with the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord drove Daesh from their stronghold of Sirte on the Mediterranean coast in December.

The head of the GNA underlined that the battle against rebels was not over, and Daesh has claimed very few attacks in Libya since.

Armed groups are continuing to hunt down members of the group who fled Sirte as the city fell.

Daesh still active

But analysts and military sources say the group remains active in Libya, particularly the desert south, where the GNA holds little sway.

Haftar, who backs a rival administration that refuses to recognise the GNA, controls much of the country's vast southern desert.

His self-proclaimed Libyan National Army in May seized the Tamenhant base near the southern city of Sebha after driving out a pro-GNA militia.

Also in July, Haftar announced the "total liberation" of Benghazi, three years after he launched a military operation to seize the city.

But clashes have continued in the city, a bastion of the 2011 uprising that later fell to the militants

Forces loyal to Haftar regularly blame attacks against them on Daesh, particularly in Benghazi.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us