WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian envoy to Sudan found dead in Khartoum
Mirgayas Shirinskiy, 62, was found dead in the swimming pool at his home in the Sudanese capital. He was the fourth Russian envoy to die on the job in the past eight months.
Russian envoy to Sudan found dead in Khartoum
Mirgayas Shirinskiy was a career diplomat with previous postings in Rwanda, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2017

Russia's ambassador to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinskiy, was found dead in the swimming pool at his home in Khartoum on Wednesday, Sudanese police said.

The ambassador was known to have suffered from high blood pressure. Police said they believe he died of natural causes.

Shirinskiy was the fourth Russian ambassador to die on the job in the past eight months.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, died at work in New York on February 20 this year, aged 64, apparently of a heart attack although the Russian government did not confirm the cause of death.

Russia’s ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, 68, died on January 26 after a brief illness.

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was shot dead at an art exhibit in Ankara by a police officer who screamed “Don’t forget Aleppo, Don’t forget Syria!”, an apparent reference to Russian support for the Syrian regime. Karlov was 62.

Russia's envoy to Sudan was a 40-year career diplomat. Shirinskiy died as Moscow and Khartoum are preparing for a visit to Russia by Sudan's President Omar Hassan al Bashir.

Bashir has long defied International Criminal Court warrants for his arrest on charges of war crimes and genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region.

Sudan's foreign ministry expressed its condolences to Russia in a statement, hailing Shirinskiy's diplomatic efforts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us