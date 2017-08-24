At least 60 people were killed in air strikes that hit a hotel near a Houthi-controlled outpost outside the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, a medic said.

The Saudi-led coalition said it attacked a legitimate military target in the area.

The roof of the hotel collapsed, leaving at least two bodies dangling from the building in the Arhab area, about 20 kilometres from Sanaa, witnesses said.

Figures released on Wednesday night by local Red Crescent Societies showed that rescuers had pulled 48 identifiable bodies from what is left of the hotel, and the death toll is feared to rise as the search is ongoing.

Witnesses said two missiles fired by coalition planes hit the hotel located in Bait al Edhari area of Arhab district north of Sanaa around 03:00 Wednesday.

The customers of the hotel were mainly labourers who worked in the area or those who en route to the capital city of Sanaa to seek employment, according to the hotel's owner, Taher Mohammed.

''The building hit in the air strike is a civilian house. Neither rebel Houthis nor government soldiers stayed here. They were all civilians. Those who stayed in the hotel came from different parts of the country. When the strike happened, there were about 80 people who stayed here,'' said Mohammed.

UN condemns the attack

The United Nations has condemned the attack and is investigating it.

"Our colleagues at the human rights office are investigating the incident. What is clear is that any attack on civilians is unacceptable and this is a message we've repeated and will continue to repeat." said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary General.

The Houthis, who hold northern Yemen, including Sanaa, are fighting Yemen's internationally-recognised government, which is backed by the Saudi-led military alliance in a war which has killed at least 10,000 and unleashed a humanitarian disaster.

Earlier this month, a senior UN official condemned recent reported air strikes in Yemen, including on a house containing children, saying they showed "disregard" for civilian safety.

The Saudi-led coalition denied targeting the family home after a health official said nine civilians were killed in an air strike.

The United States and Britain provide arms and logistical assistance to the alliance for its campaign. The issue has caused controversy in Britain over the toll on civilians.

In addition to striking military targets, air strikes have hit hospitals, infrastructure and port facilities, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

A report by international aid agencies last week said Yemen suffered more air strikes in the first half of this year than in the whole of 2016, increasing the number of civilian deaths and forcing more people to flee their homes.