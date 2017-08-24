WORLD
2 MIN READ
Latin, Central Americans fleeing violence seek refuge in Mexico
Mexico used to be a way station to the north. But it has become a destination for asylum seekers after the Trump administration implemented tougher immigration policies.
Latin, Central Americans fleeing violence seek refuge in Mexico
Central American immigrants sit atop the so-called La Bestia (The Beast) cargo train, in an attempt to reach the Mexico-US border, in Arriaga, Chiapas state, Mexico. / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2017

Gang violence, kidnappings and poverty are sending people fleeing from some of Central and Latin America’s deadliest countries, including El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

Thousands of people who have fled violence at home are now seeking asylum in Mexico.

Last year, the country received 9,000 asylum requests. Authorities expect the number will hit 20,000 this year.

Mexico, itself the victim of drug and gang violence, has long been a gateway to generations of migrants who were dreaming of a better life further to the north in the United States.

But with the new US administration of President Donald Trump announcing tougher immigration policies, Mexico has become a destination for many of those people rather than a corridor.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us