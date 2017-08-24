WORLD
Filipinos take to the streets to protest "unjust" police raids
The killing of a student in the Philippines anti-drug raids has sparked nationwide anger, as President Rodrigo Duterte admits the possibility of police abuse in drug raids.
Protesters hold placards seeking justice for 17-year-old high school student Kian Delos Santos, who was killed in a recent police raid in an escalation of President Rodrigo Dutertes war on drugs, during a protest in front of the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines, August 23, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2017

The killing of a 17-year-old student in the Philippines drug war has sparked nationwide protests. 

Protesters are demanding justice for Kian Delos Santos, one of around 80 people killed last week in anti-drug operations, and an end to what they say are unjust police raids. 

It's been almost a year since President Rodrigo Duterte began his crackdown on narcotics. 

Public support for the anti-drug raids had been strong, but there's been push back after a series of scandals.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
