August 24, 2017
The killing of a 17-year-old student in the Philippines drug war has sparked nationwide protests.
Protesters are demanding justice for Kian Delos Santos, one of around 80 people killed last week in anti-drug operations, and an end to what they say are unjust police raids.
It's been almost a year since President Rodrigo Duterte began his crackdown on narcotics.
Public support for the anti-drug raids had been strong, but there's been push back after a series of scandals.
TRT World's Sara Firth reports.