The killing of a 17-year-old student in the Philippines drug war has sparked nationwide protests.

Protesters are demanding justice for Kian Delos Santos, one of around 80 people killed last week in anti-drug operations, and an end to what they say are unjust police raids.

It's been almost a year since President Rodrigo Duterte began his crackdown on narcotics.

Public support for the anti-drug raids had been strong, but there's been push back after a series of scandals.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports.