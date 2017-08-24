WORLD
Two injured in explosion in central Kiev, as Mattis visits Ukraine
At least two people were wounded in the explosion in the Ukrainian capital on Independence Day, which coincided this year with a visit by US Defense Secretary James Mattis.
The Day of the State Flag ceremony on the eve of Independence Day, in Kiev, Ukraine, August 23, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2017

Two people were injured by an explosion in the centre of Kiev on Independence Day, police said on Thursday, as the US defence secretary was visiting the capital.

The blast occurred at 1406 (1106 GMT), police said in a statement, giving no more details.

Local television showed a woman lying on the ground in the street near the building of the Ukrainian government. 

Thursday marked the 26th anniversary of Ukraine's separation from Moscow on August 24, 1991. 

The visiting US defence secretary accused Russia of menacing Europe, but he stopped short of promising to provide lethal weapons to Kiev.    

Mattis said Washington would continue to put pressure on Russia over what he called Moscow's aggressive behaviour, saying Russia has not abided by the Minsk ceasefire agreement meant to end separatist violence in eastern Ukraine.  

"Despite Russia's denials, we know they are seeking to redraw international borders by force, undermining the sovereign and free nations of Europe," Mattis told reporters, alongside Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Mattis's visit was timed to coincide with Independence Day. It is the second high-profile show of US support in as many months, after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson came to Kiev in July.

Ukraine has counted on US support against Russia since a pro-Western government took power following street protests in 2014 when the Kremlin-backed president fled the country.

But some of President Donald Trump's comments during the election campaign last year, such as appearing to recognize Crimea as part of Russia, stoked fears in Kiev that Trump might mend ties with Moscow at Ukraine's expense.

Kiev wants the US to supply lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine, a move that the previous administration under Barack Obama shied away from.

"On the defensive lethal weapons, we are actively reviewing it, I will go back now having seen the current situation and be able to inform the Secretary of State and the President in very specific terms what I recommend for the direction ahead," Mattis said.

SOURCE:Reuters
