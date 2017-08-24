Six people were killed and 37 others injured on Thursday, when a passenger bus crashed into a bridge near Turkey's capital Ankara.

The bus, which had departed from the Aegean city of Izmir, lost control about 35 kilometers outside of Ankara, and crashed into a pillar of a bridge on the highway.

The driver of the bus was among the victims.

Thirty-seven people were also injured in the accident.

A large number of firefighters and ambulances were sent to the area to rescue trapped passengers while the wounded were taken to hospital.

Part of the highway remains closed to traffic.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but authorities are investigating the accident.

Long-distance buses are common way of transportation in Turkey, and bus accidents often take place.