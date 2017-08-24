WORLD
Boat accident kills at least 22 in Brazil
The boat was travelling between Vera Cruz and Salvador in Bahia carrying 129 passengers.
Military personnel arrives at Salvadors Maritime Terminal to help in the rescue of victims of a boat wreck, after a ferry sank off the northeastern state of Bahia, in Salvador, Bahia State, on August 24, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2017

A ferry carrying 129 passengers capsized in Brazil's coastal state of Bahia on Thursday, killing at least 22 people, the country's second fatal maritime accident this week, according to local media reports.

At least 22 bodies have been recovered, Navy Commander Flávio Almeida told the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper.

A Navy spokesman confirmed that an incident occurred, but declined to give a death toll. Efforts to reach Almeida were unsuccessful.

The ferry sent out a distress call around 8 am local time while travelling between Vera Cruz and Salvador in Bahia, with the accident occurring about 200 metres from the marine terminal, Estado reported.

In a separate incident in the northern state of Pará on Tuesday, the death toll rose to 21, with five people still missing, according to a statement on the Pará state government's website on Thursday.

SOURCE:Reuters
