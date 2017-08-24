Turkish league winners Besiktas were drawn in Group G when the groups for the Champions League was drawn on Thursday.

Besiktas, which won its 15th league title earlier this year, will face the likes of Monaco, Porto and RB Leipzig in its group.

The first matches of the tournament will be played on September 12 and the final will be played in Kiev on May 26, 2018.

Here is the full draw for the Champions League group stage:

Group A

Benfica

Manchester United

FC Basel

CSKA Moscow

Group B

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint Germain

Anderlecht

Celtic

Group C

Chelsea

Atletico Madrid

AS Roma

Qarabag

Group D

Juventus

Barcelona

Olympiakos Piraeus

Sporting Lisbon

Group E

Spartak Moscow

Sevilla

Liverpool

Maribor

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City

Napoli

Feyenoord

Group G

Monaco

Porto

Besiktas

RB Leipzig

Group H

Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur

Apoel Nicosia