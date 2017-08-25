Pakistan on Thursday responded to Washington's accusation that it shelters the Afghan Taliban by saying that the US military itself is failing to eliminate militant sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.

The rare reaction came in a policy statement issued by the office of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after a meeting of the civilian and military leadership.

On Wednesday US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of harbouring "agents of chaos" and providing safe havens to militant groups waging an insurgency against a US-backed government in Kabul. Islamabad, he said, must quickly change tack.

Islamabad, however, gave one of its strongest ever responses to Washington.

"We would like to see effective and immediate US military efforts to eliminate sanctuaries harbouring terrorists and miscreants on Afghan soil, including those responsible for fomenting terror in Pakistan," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

"The Afghan war cannot be fought in Pakistan," it said.

US claims on aid "misleading"

The statement referred not only to the Afghan Taliban, but also the loosely affiliated Pakistani Taliban that Islamabad contends uses sanctuaries inside Afghanistan to plan attacks on Pakistani soil.

White House officials have threatened cuts in aid and military support, as well as other measures to force nuclear-armed Pakistan's hand and bring about an end to the 16-year-war.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that Washington should not use Pakistan as a "scapegoat" for its failures in America's longest running war.

The prime minister's office said that Washington's claims it had paid billions of dollars in aid to Pakistan were misleading.

Payments to Pakistan since 2001 accounted for only part of the cost of ground facilities and air corridors used by the US for operations in Afghanistan, it said.

"Instead of any financial or material assistance, there should be understanding and recognition of our efforts, contributions and sacrifice of thousands of Pakistanis and over $120b of economic losses," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa told US Ambassador David Hale that Pakistan wants US' trust "not any material or financial assistance."

Support to Kashmir resistance

Pakistan also rejected recent US blacklisting of Hizbul Mujahideen, a largest indigenous Kashmiri rebel group, which has fought Indian soldiers in disputed Kashmir since 1989 and enjoys popular support there.

"On the matter of the people of India-held Kashmir, the committee has reiterated Pakistan's political, diplomatic and moral support," the statement said.

Pakistani officials bristle at what they say is a lack of respect by Washington for the country's sacrifices in the war against militancy and its successes against groups like Al Qaeda, Daesh or the Pakistani Taliban.

Trump's embrace of Pakistan's arch-rival India has also angered Islamabad, which estimates 70,000 casualties in militant attacks, including 17,000 killed, since it joined the US "war on terrorism" after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

"We feel the American administration led by Mr Trump has been totally one sided, unfair to Pakistan and does not appreciate and recognise Pakistan has been a pivotal player," said Senator Mushahid Hussain, chairman of the senate defence committee.

China again defends Pakistan

Some analysts have suggested putting greater pressure on Pakistan risks driving Islamabad deeper into the arms of China, its northern neighbour which is investing nearly $60 billion in infrastructure projects as part of its Belt and Road initiative.

Meanwhile, China's top diplomat defended Pakistan's "important role" in Afghanistan in a phone call with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, according to a foreign ministry statement.

China State Councillor Yang Jiechi told Tillerson on Wednesday that "we should attach importance to the important role that Pakistan plays in the Afghanistan issue, respect (Pakistan's) sovereignty and legitimate security concerns."

It is the second time Beijing has defended its South Asian neighbour this week, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying praising Pakistan on Tuesday for making "great sacrifices and contributions to fighting terrorism".