Life has largely returned to normal in Jarablus, in northern Syria, after the strategic town on the border with Turkey was liberated from Daesh a year ago.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield a year ago on August 24 with the aim of securing the country's borders against threats from the likes of Daesh and the YPG, a Syrian-offshoot of the PKK, which the US and Ankara designate as a terrorist group.

The Turkish army swiftly drove Daesh out of Jarablus. And it withdrew from the region after its mission was accomplished.

But today, there are lingering fears in Jarablus that terror cells could be hiding in the town.

”New crimes have started to appear in our society because there are people from different regions mixed with each other,” says Raed Hamad, head officer of the Syrian Free Police.

”Children are picking up sticks, saying 'I will kill you, you will die.' That's how they play. We need to change their mindset,” says Nur Mohammed, the director of Jarablus social services.

Under Euphrates Shield, Turkey took the border town of Jarablus on the Euphrates River, cleared Daesh from a roughly 100 kilometre stretch of the border, then moved south to Al Bab.