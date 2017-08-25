The removal of confederate monuments in the US continues to cause controversy even after the clashes in Charlottesville on August 12.

While US prosecutors prepare a case against alleged white supremacist James Alex Fields - who stands accused of murdering activist Heather Heyer during the clashes - a growing number of US political leaders have called for the removal of statues honouring the pro-slavery Confederacy.

Heyer was killed on August 12 after the accused drove a car into protesters in Charlottesville - a battle ground between white nationalists and neo-Nazis, and counter-protesters.

The white supremacists were rallying to keep the statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee.

Civil rights activists charge the statues promote racism while advocates contend they are a reminder of their heritage.

Since the Charlottesville rally, many confederate statues across the US have been torn down and taken away.

Many people are glad to see them go. Others want them to remain.

TRT World'sJon Brain has this report.