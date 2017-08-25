WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dispute over confederate statues continues in US
The statues commemorate the American South, which had a slave-based economy. Many were torn down after the August 12 Charlottesville white supremacist rally in which a counter-protester died, but the argument for and against the monuments continues.
Dispute over confederate statues continues in US
This statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee sits at the centre of a park formerly dedicated to him, the site of recent violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia. / Reuters
August 25, 2017

The removal of confederate monuments in the US continues to cause controversy even after the clashes in Charlottesville on August 12. 

While US prosecutors prepare a case against alleged white supremacist James Alex Fields - who stands accused of murdering activist Heather Heyer during the clashes - a growing number of US political leaders have called for the removal of statues honouring the pro-slavery Confederacy.

Heyer was killed on August 12 after the accused drove a car into protesters in Charlottesville - a battle ground between white nationalists and neo-Nazis, and counter-protesters. 

The white supremacists were rallying to keep the statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee. 

Civil rights activists charge the statues promote racism while advocates contend they are a reminder of their heritage.

Since the Charlottesville rally, many confederate statues across the US have been torn down and taken away.

Many people are glad to see them go. Others want them to remain.

TRT World'sJon Brain has this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us