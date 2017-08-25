India, Bangladesh and Nepal suffer frequent flooding during the June-September monsoon season, but international aid agencies say things are worse this year.

Thousands of villages were cut off and people were deprived of food and clean water for days.

Government officials in India's eastern state of Bihar said at least 379 people had been killed over the past few days, with thousands sheltered in relief camps away from their flood-damaged homes.

"This year farming has collapsed due to floods and we will witness a sharp rise in unemployment," said Anirudh Kumar, a disaster management official in the state.

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, at least 88 people were killed when floods swamped nearly half of the vast state of 220 million people.

Rajan Kumar, a federal interior ministry official in New Delhi overseeing the rescue and relief operations, said at least 850 people had been killed in six flood-affected states in the past month.

"A second wave of floods led to widespread destruction," he said.

"We will have to provide immediate rehabilitation aid to help millions affected directly."

"We can't find a single dry patch of land"

In Nepal, 150 people were killed and 90,000 homes destroyed in what the United Nations is calling the worst flooding there in a decade.

In Bangladesh, at least 134 people died and more than 5.7 million have been affected directly as monsoon flooding submerged more than a third of the low-lying and densely populated country.

Crops on over 10,000 hectares have been washed away while another 600,000 hectares of farmland has been partially damaged, according to the Disaster Ministry.

This is a big blow to the farm-dependent country which lost around a million tonnes of rice during flash floods in April.

"I could not find a single dry patch of land," said Matthew Marek, the head of disaster response in Bangladesh for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent, who made an aerial assessment of the worst affected parts of the country.

"Farmers are left with nothing, not even with clean drinking water."