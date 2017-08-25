WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 11 in Cameroon
Attackers also kidnapped eight people during an overnight raid on a village near the Nigerian border.
Boko Haram attacks have killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 2.7 million during the groups eight-year insurgency to carve out an Islamic caliphate in the Lake Chad region.
By Staff Reporter
August 25, 2017

Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 11 people and kidnapped eight others in an overnight raid on a village in northern Cameroon near the Nigerian border, officials said on Friday.

The attackers burned down around 30 houses in Gakara village, just outside the town of Kolofata, which has been a frequent target of suicide bombings by the group.

An army colonel put the death toll at 11, while a district official said that 15 people had been killed. 

The mayor of Kolofata confirmed that an attack had taken place but said he did not know the death toll.

"The attack happened around midnight. The Boko Haram assailants arrived. They set 32 houses on fire ... killed, pillaged, and traumatised the population," said the district official, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak.

Many people fled the village for a camp near Kolofata that houses thousands displaced by Boko Haram violence, he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
