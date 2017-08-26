TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Motorbike-sharing app aims to beat Istanbul's traffic
Since its launch in January, 100,000 people have downloaded Istanbul’s Scotty motorbike-sharing app, and more than 1,000 riders have registered as drivers.
Motorbike-sharing app aims to beat Istanbul's traffic
Despite a number of improvements in Istanbuls transportation system, traffic remains a serious problem. / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2017

A Turkish biker has found an innovative way of beating rush hour traffic in Istanbul.

31-year-old Cenk Kaya has launched Turkey's first motorbike-based ride sharing app. 

Kaya has been biking for more than 10 years and loves his city, but dislikes getting caught in its notorious traffic. 

He says he often wishes for someone like Scotty from the Star Trek TV series would just “beam him up” from traffic jams.

He used this as an inspiration to develop his app, appropriately named Scotty.

TRT World’sSourav Roy reports. 

Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us