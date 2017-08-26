The attacks in and around Barcelona last week has led rival Spanish and Catalan politicians to show solidarity.

However, with the end of the hunt for the assailants this week, both sides are shifting the blame on what could have been done to prevent the attacks ahead of a Catalan independence referendum scheduled on October 1.

Catalan leaders have been accused of politicising the tragedy to win independence from Spain at the cost of the region’s security.

Far from the political dispute, the Barcelona attacks have made an already tense situation for both sides more fraught.

TRT World's Abubakr Al Shamahi has more.