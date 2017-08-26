More than half a million people are now thought to be affected by the cholera epidemic in war-torn Yemen.

As most Yemenis do not have immediate access to a functional medical centre, health workers are making their way around the country to do what they can to help those people.

Over the next two weeks, 40,000 community volunteers will span out across the country, reaching 3.5 million households, with messages on prevention against cholera.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.