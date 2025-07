A second person was killed on Saturday as Harvey, the most powerful storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years, roared inland.

Although Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, it knocked out power to more than 230,000 people and threatened catastrophic flooding.

The second fatality was identified as a woman who was killed as she drove through flooded streets on Houston’s west side, a Houston police officer said.

On Friday night, an unidentified victim died in a house fire in the town of Rockport, 48 km north of Corpus Christi.

Another dozen people in the area suffered injuries like broken bones, another official said.

Harvey slammed into Texas late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 miles per hour (209 km per hour), making it the strongest storm to hit the state since 1961. It has since lingered over Houston, dumping 2-3 inches of rain an hour onto the city.

The storm ripped off roofs, snapped trees, triggered tornadoes and flash floods and cut off power to some 232,000 people, mostly in the Houston area, on Saturday night.

It also largely curtailed oil and gas production in the state, prompting price hikes at the pumps.

TRT World’sJon Brain reports.

Heavy flooding expected

The storm is expected to lash Texas for days as it lumbers inland, bringing as much as 40 inches of rain to some areas, according to the National Hurricane Center, which described the forecast for the state as potentially “catastrophic.”

The Weather Channel reported that rainfall rates in Houston, the fourth most populous city in the US and home to a third of the 6 million people that could be impacted by Harvey, could reach 5-6 inches per hour, making streets impassable.

A dozen recreational vehicles were flipped over on a sales lot, one blown into the middle of the street.

By Saturday evening, a convoy of military vehicles had arrived in the Rockport area with people and equipment to help in the recovery efforts, and town officials announced an overnight curfew for residents.

Military help sought

“It was terrible,” resident Joel Valdez, 57, said.

The storm ripped part of the roof from his trailer home at around 4 AM, he said as he sat in a Jeep with windows smashed by the storm. “I could feel the whole house move.”

Before the storm hit, Rockport’s mayor told anyone staying behind to write their names on their arms for identification in case of death or injury.

A high school, hotel, senior housing complex and other buildings suffered structural damage, according to emergency officials and local media.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was activating 1,800 members of the military to help with the statewide cleanup, while 1,000 people would conduct search-and-rescue operations.

The streets of Corpus Christi, a city of about 320,000 people, were deserted on Saturday, with billboards twisted and strong winds still blowing.

City authorities asked residents to reduce use of toilets and faucets because power outages left waste water plants unable to treat sewage.

Elsewhere, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it was forced to evacuate some 4,500 inmates from three state prisons near the Brazos River because of rising water.

The US Coast Guard said it had rescued 20 people from distressed vessels on Saturday, and was also monitoring two Carnival Corp cruise ships carrying thousands of people stranded in the US Gulf of Mexico due to the effects of the storm.