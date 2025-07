Uganda is hosting around 1.5 million refugees who have fled civil war in neighbouring countries.

About 100,000 of them live in cities, where the UN refugee agency says they often miss out on organised relief and other forms of support from both the government and the donor community.

And now, they are worried about what the future holds for them as the country's unemployment rate is soaring.

TRT World’sHillary Ayesiga has more.