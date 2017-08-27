WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egyptian doctors open "healthy" fast food restaurant
In an attempt to provide an alternative to the sale of unsafe food, a group of Egyptian doctors have pooled their resources to invest in a restaurant.
Egyptian doctors open "healthy" fast food restaurant
An employee dressed as a doctor serves a group of customers at the operating room-themed fast food restaurant in Damanhour, Egypt, August 1, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2017

A group of Egyptian doctors in the city of Damanhour are taking their skills out of the operating room and into the kitchen in order to provide healthy and nutritious food to residents. 

Their kitchen is modelled on an operating theatre, and the doctors have incorporated medical terms into the names of the dishes.

"We have tried to take the values of our careers and to apply them into another field. There is no contradiction between both fields, we are still practising our career as doctors, and there is no problem because we are simultaneously offering a special service to the people and it's something they will really like and enjoy," says restaurant co-owner Mostafa Basiouny. 

TRT World's Tom Fredericks has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us