UN chief to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders in three-day trip
The trip to the region is Antonio Gutteres' first since being elected to the UN's top position last year.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2017

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday to hold talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.  

Guterres was greeted by Israeli diplomats at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport ahead of his scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

He is then scheduled to meet Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Tuesday.  

His three-day visit is also expected to include a trip to the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Gaza has been suffering from an acute electricity crisis caused by political disagreements between the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and Hamas movement, which controls Gaza.  

The UN last week announced $2.5 million would be released to meet the electricity and medicine shortages in Gaza which came about after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to cut supplies to the strip.   

Israel has a tenuous relationship with the UN, accusing the Human Rights Committee and other bodies of unfairly singling it out for criticism with regards to the ongoing dispute with Palestine.  

