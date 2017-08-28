Hurricane Harvey continues to batter southern Texas with the worst winds the US has seen in over a decade. Days more of rain are also expected as the storm churns north through the lower half of the state.

Substantiated and unconfirmed reports as of 4 pm (2100 GMT) on Sunday from Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, put storm-related fatalities at five. The actual figure is unclear as rescue workers try to reach vehicles and people stranded across the region hit by the megastorm.

Highways have turned into rivers, and instead of the usual trucks, they are now carrying boats.

People took to social media to share their plight.

"I think I'm in shock, it's very scary," said Concetta Maceo, who spent the night on her roof to escape the floods.

TRT World’sJon Brain is just south of Houston, in the town of Dickinson. He sent this report.

Worst storm in 50 years

Harvey came ashore late on Friday as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years with parts of the region expected to see a year's worth of rainfall in the span of a week.

The storm turned roads into rivers and caused chest-deep flooding on some streets in Houston as rivers and channels overflowed their banks. More than 26 inches (66 cm) of rain had fallen in parts of Houston in the past 48 hours, the National Weather Service said on Sunday, with more on the way.

"What we're seeing is the most devastating flood event in Houston's recorded history. We're seeing levels of rainfall that are unprecedented," said Steve Bowen, chief meteorologist at reinsurance firm Aon Benfield.

Total precipitation could reach 50 inches (127 cm) in some coastal areas of Texas by the end of the week, or the average rainfall for an entire year. The center of Harvey was about 105 miles (170 km) from Houston and forecast to arc slowly toward the city through Wednesday.

Disaster areas declared

US President Donald Trump plans to go to Texas on Tuesday to survey damage from the storm, a White House spokesperson said on Sunday.

Trump, facing the first big US natural disaster since he took office in January, signed a disaster proclamation on Friday, triggering federal relief efforts. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday 54 counties had been declared state disaster areas.

Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, one of the nation's busiest, and William P Hobby airport halted all commercial flights on Sunday. Nearly 1,500 flights in and out of Houston were canceled due to the storm, tracking service FlightAware.com said.

The massive flooding knocked out 11 percent of US refining capacity and a quarter of oil production from the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Gulf is home to almost half of the nation's refining capacity, and the reduced supply could affect gasoline supplies across the US Southeast and other parts of the country. Shutdowns extended across the coast, including Exxon Mobil's Baytown refinery, the second largest US refinery.

All Houston port facilities will be closed on Monday because of the weather threat, a port spokesperson said on Sunday night.

Comparisons with Katrina

Forecasters could only draw on a few comparisons to the storm, recalling Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans and killed 1,800 people in 2005 and Tropical Storm Allison.

Flood damage in Texas from Hurricane Harvey may equal that from Katrina, the costliest natural disaster in US history, an insurance research group said on Sunday.

The Harris County Flood Control District said Harvey's impact would rival that of Allison, which dropped more than 40 inches (102 cm) of rain in Texas in June 2001, flooded 70,000 homes and caused $9 billion in damage.

Harvey hit Texas as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 210 kilometres per hour (130 mph), the strongest storm to hit the state since 1961. About 70,000 customers were without power by Sunday evening, according to Centerpoint Energy.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it had more than 400 rescue personnel in South Texas, and 500 others were in the state and expected to join rescue operations on Sunday night.